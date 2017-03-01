Locals Lunge into the water

The ice was deemed too unstable to hold the first Fire and Ice Lions Lunge on Rush Lake Saturday, due to a string of abnormally warm temperatures last week, but that didn’t stop the event.

The Rush City Fire Department set up an outdoor pool for participants to jump into, and they still got plenty cold, as the air temperature the morning of Feb. 25 was about 25 degrees.

The money raised from the event helps the Rush City Lions and the Fire Department to continue supporting and expanding community outreach to help families in need, purchase new equipment and training programs for firemen, provide scholarships, bring special events to local seniors and youth, and enhance the city park.

< > “Batman and man in a tutu walk into a bar” sounds like the start to a bad joke, but Flikabirds, near where the event took place, has a bar, so there was the option for that happening after this dive. Dale Oscarson played the role of Batman, while Brad Schafer portrayed a nimble-footed dancer.