Locals Lunge into the water

The ice was deemed too unstable to hold the first Fire and Ice Lions Lunge on Rush Lake Saturday, due to a string of abnormally warm temperatures last week, but that didn’t stop the event.
The Rush City Fire Department set up an outdoor pool for participants to jump into, and they still got plenty cold, as the air temperature the morning of Feb. 25 was about 25 degrees.
The money raised from the event helps the Rush City Lions and the Fire Department to continue supporting and expanding community outreach to help families in need, purchase new equipment and training programs for firemen, provide scholarships, bring special events to local seniors and youth, and enhance the city park.

Former Rush City Schools Superintendent Vern Koepp stands up after jumping into the pool and quickly realizes how it feels to be wet when the air temperature is below freezing. Photos by Derrick Knutson Elvis did indeed make an appearance, and then he promptly belly flopped into the pool. Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg approved of the visit from the king. Brooklyn Olson, Brenda Olson and Cheryl Terhaar decided to do the lunge as a group. Retired fireman Brad Schafer rises from the water after being pushed over by a man in a Batman suit. Lion Doug Armstrong gives a hearty smile after getting out of the pool. Lion Barb Johnson, the owner of the Grant House in Rush City, is immersed in the pool. “Batman and man in a tutu walk into a bar” sounds like the start to a bad joke, but Flikabirds, near where the event took place, has a bar, so there was the option for that happening after this dive. Dale Oscarson played the role of Batman, while Brad Schafer portrayed a nimble-footed dancer.
