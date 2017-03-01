Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS hereby given that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage dated August 12, 2005, given to secure an original principal amount of $112,000.00 executed by Elissa M. Swanson, a Single Person, as mortgagor(s), to the United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, formerly known as Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Mortgagee, and duly recorded with the Office of the County Recorder of Chisago County, Minnesota on August 23,2005, as Document Number A-455082.

No action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof: all preforeclosure notice requirements have been complied with:

There is due and claimed to be due on the mortgage and the note secured thereby, including interest, taxes, and fees to the date of this notice, the sum of ONE HUNDRED NINETY FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED EIGHTY TWO DOLLARS AND 75/100S ($195,482.75). Pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, said mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being located in the County of Chisago, Minnesota, described as follows:

Legal Description:

LOT TWENTY-ONE (21), BLOCK ONE (1), CASSELBERRY PONDS 9TH, CHISAGO COUNTY, MINNESOTA.

Property address:

7319 384th Court, North Branch, MN 55056

Parcel ID: 160056021

Will be sold by the Sheriff of Chisago County at public auction on the 20th day of April, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Sheriffs office in Center City, to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage, taxes, if any on said premises, and the costs and disbursements allowed by law, subject to redemption within Six (6) months from said date of sale.

At the time of the commencement of said mortgage foreclosure proceedings said lands were not agricultural lands as defined by the Minnesota Omnibus Farm Act, Laws of 1986, Chapter 398.

The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated or the property redeemed, the time is 11:59 pm. on October 20, 2017.

Dated: February 2, 2017

United States of America

BY : /S/ Michael P. Navin

Acting State Director

Acting on behalf of The Rural Housing Service [Successor in interest to the Farmers Home Administration]

State of Minnesota

U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29,

April 5, 2017

651762