Ordinances – LENT TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION 3.0 REGARDING THE DEFINITION OF BUILDABLE AREA

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01

LENT TOWNSHIP, CHISAGO COUNTY, MINNESOTA

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION 3.0 REGARDING THE DEFINITION OF BUILDABLE AREA.

THE LENT TOWNSHIP BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ORDAINS:

Section 1. AMENDMENT. Chapter 2, Section 3.0. (Definitions) of Lent Township Zoning Ordinance is hereby amended with the following the stricken through text to be removed and underlined words to be added to section 3.0.

3.0 Definitions

Buildable Area The minimum contiguous area remaining on a lot or parcel of land after all setback requirements, bluffs, easements and rights-of-way, historic sites, slopes greater than 18%, designated flood plains, wetlands, land below the ordinary high water level of public waters, and lands where the depth to mottled soil is less than one (1) foot are subtracted for the purpose of placement of structures. The determination of buildable area shall be based upon the character of the lot or parcel in its unaltered, natural condition.

Section 2. SEVERABILITY. Should any section, subdivision, clause or other provision of this Ordinance be held to be invalid in any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the Ordinance as a whole, or of any pert hereof, other than the part held to be invalid.

Section 3. FINDINGS. Findings for Amending the Lent Township Zoning Code by Amending Section 3.0. In amending the Township of Lent Township Code relating to the definition of buildable area in Lent Township, the Town Board of Lent Township finds that the amendment does not create an excessive demand on existing parks, schools, streets and other public facilities and utilities which serve or are proposed to serve the area, is sufficiently compatible so that existing development will not be depreciated in value and there will be no deterrence to development of vacant land, is in the opinion of the Township to be reasonably related to the overall needs of the Township, is consistent with the intent and purposes of the zoning ordinance, and will not cause traffic hazards or congestions.

Section 4. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in force upon its adoption by the Board of Supervisors.

Attest

By: Rick Keller, Chairperson

By: Debbie Hoppe, Deputy Clerk

Passed by the Lent Town Board this 21st day of February, 2017

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 1, 2017

658105