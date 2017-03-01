Townships – SUNRISE TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND

ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND

BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Sunrise Township, County of Chisago, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14 2017.

The Annual election of Town Officers polling hours will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the Royal Wilcox Community Center in Sunrise, Minnesota.

The Board of Canvass will meet on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 7:00 P.M to certify the official election results.

The regular scheduled monthly Town Board meeting for March 2017 commencing after the Board of Canvass meeting.

Clerk, Town of Sunrise

TOWN ELECTION BALLOT

TOWN OF SUNRISE, MINNESOTA

MARCH 14, 2017

