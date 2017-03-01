Townships – SUNRISE TOWNSHIP

CHISAGO COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-2

RESOLUTION TO CREATE A HIGH SPEED INTERNET SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT

WHEREAS, a Petition was filed with the Sunrise Township Clerk requesting the creation of a Subordinate Service District to help facilitate the installation and financing for the provision of high speed internet through Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink (who would ultimately own the broadband system and provide the service) for the properties listed on attached Exhibit A and graphically depicted on attached Exhibit B pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 365A and other applicable statutes; and

WHEREAS, on January 30,2017, the Town Clerk verified that the required percentage (50%) of property owners had legally met; and

WHEREAS, a Public Hearing was set for February 23,2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Royal Wilcox Community Center located at 41275 Oak Street, North Branch, MN 55056; and

WHEREAS, all legal notices and publication requirements have been met; and

WHEREAS, the Sunrise Township Board of Supervisors held a Public Hearing on February 23,2017 at 7:00 p.m. At this public hearing all comments were heard and considered by the Town Board; and

WHEREAS, Sunrise Township has met all the statutory requirements and has determined that the creation of the proposed Subordinate Service District for the above services would be in the best interests for the landowners of said subject area identified below.

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED, that the Sunrise Township Board of Supervisors, Chisago County, Minnesota hereby creates a Subordinate Service District to help facilitate the installation and financing for the provision of high speed internet through Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink (who would ultimately own the broadband system and provide the service) for the area shown on attached Exhibit A pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 365A and other applicable statutes with the following stipulations:

A. The following Subordinate Service District is created and established for the properties listed on attached Exhibit A and graphically depicted on attached Exhibit B.

B. The Purpose of Subordinate Service District is to help facilitate the installation and financing for the provision of high speed internet through Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink (who would ultimately own the broadband system and provide the service) for the properties listed on attached Exhibit A and graphically depicted on attached Exhibit B for all of the benefited residents.

C. The Subordinate Service District will be financed as follows:

The Town Board shall secure financing to help facilitate the installation and financing for the provision of high speed internet through Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink (who would ultimately own the broadband system and provide the service) for the properties listed on attached Exhibit A and graphically depicted on attached Exhibit B through bonds and loans which will be repaid though user fees, assessments, property tax charges, service charges or any combination of the above against the benefited landowners.

D. The Subordinate Service District will become effective upon the following matters being resolved to the Townships satisfaction:

1. The Township shall receive all necessary approvals and/or permits for the installation and financing for the provision of high speed internet through CenturyLink.

2. Entering into a business subsidy agreement with Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink for the provision of high speed internet through Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink for the properties listed on attached Exhibit A and graphically depicted on attached Exhibit B to the satisfaction of the Town Board and Town Attorney.

3. Securing the necessary financing through bonds and loans to help facilitate the installation and financing for the provision of high speed internet through Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink for the properties listed on attached Exhibit A and graphically depicted on attached Exhibit B to the satisfaction of the Town Board and Town Attorney.

E. The Subordinate Service District shall begin sixty (60) days after the last publication of this Notice and with the conditions met herein subject to final review and approval by the Township Attorney.

F. The Town Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published and shall give mailed notice as required by law.

Adopted by the Town Board of Sunrise Township this 23rd day of February 2017.

/s/ Carl Peter Johnson,

Chairman

/s/ Wendy Kowalke,

Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 1, 2017

