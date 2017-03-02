Community Education promoting World Down Syndrome Day

Graphic supplied

North Branch Community Education Director Brett Carlson told the North Branch City Council Feb. 21 that it was with “great pride” that he was there to speak to them about World Down Syndrome Day.

He explained to the council that World Down Syndrome Day is a celebration of students and residents who have Down syndrome. It was the idea of Tina Ness and other mothers of children with Down syndrome in the North Branch Community to get community backing to celebrate the day.

“The celebration itself will take place throughout the day on Tuesday, March 21, across our entire community as all residents, regardless of age, are asked to wear blue and yellow (the colors to signify the celebration) to show support,” Carlson said. “Many businesses will be donating time and resources to this cause, as well, including Peterson’s Mill, who is going to light up their parking lot in blue and yellow.”

Ness said in December 2016 that people can also wear mismatched socks that day to show their support of people with Down syndrome.

Carlson continued that the day will conclude with a dance at Sunrise River Elementary School, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The dance is free, but donations are accepted; all money raised will go directly to Fiona’s Hope Totes, a nonprofit organization formed to address the comfort needs of families of hospitalized children during prolonged or unexpected hospital stays.

Prior to March 21, area children with Down syndrome will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the March 14 North Branch City Council meeting.

“This proclamation will deeply unite our city, schools and community with some of its best citizens,” Carlson said.

Carlson further noted the North Branch Area Community Education Advisory Council has been heavily involved in this cause, as well as the city of North Branch and many local businesses.

“As you can see, this is truly going to be a community celebration,” he said.

Anyone who would like to help out with organizing for World Down Syndrome Day or the dance the following weekend in North Branch can email Tina Ness at [email protected]