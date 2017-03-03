To the editor

March is fast approaching and so is St. Patrick’s Day. As a person of Irish ancestry, I would like to ask people to take a good look at that green t-shirt/hat/whatever before you decide to wear it. Read the message on it. Does it say something like, “Irish I was drunk” or “Team let’s get wasted?” Do you find that funny? If you do, why? Would you wear something like that if it made reference to any other ethnic group? That shirt isn’t funny. It’s offense. There is no other word for it. Offense. It promotes a stereotype that is just as wrong as all the other ethnic stereotypes we have worked so hard to eliminate in the last 50 years.

If you want to party like an Irishman, here are some family-friendly suggestions. If you liked River Dance or Celtic Thunder, go to the Landmark Center and watch the local Irish dance schools. You will be amazed at the amount of local talent. Or visit the music venues at Landmark Center. Many local traditional Irish musicians will be performing and there is something for everyone. Want to do something active? There are always at least two celis (dances) — one at C.S.P.S. Hall on Michigan Avenue in St. Paul and one at Celtic Junction, on Prior Avenue, also in St. Paul. Both are family friendly. Dancers range from babies held on their parent’s hips while the parents dance to 90-plus-year-olds. Dances are taught, so don’t worry about not knowing how to do it. The dance at C.S.P.S. Hall is also a fundraiser for a food shelf. The potato famine was 150 years ago, but the Irish community hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to be hungry.

But please — leave the offensive T-shirts in the trash, where they belong. And don’t use St. Patrick’s Day as an excuse to get drunk. That isn’t funny, either.

Maureen McAllister Puziewicz

Harris