Sunrise students head to the beach

< > From left: Puppet contest winners Taylar Dufour, Vada Bassett and Karter Carlson pose with their prizes. Photos by Derrick Knutson

At this time of year, thinking about warm summer sands and gently lapping lake water is the perfect respite for the winter blues.

Students at Sunrise River Elementary School in North Branch pretended it was the middle of summer during beach party day Feb. 24. Many donned sunglasses and summer garb and then ate their lunches on beach blankets on the floor of the school’s cafeteria.

As part of the celebration, the students were recognized for collecting 1,720 pounds of canned goods in the school’s food drive. That amount was an increase of more than 200 pounds from last year.

Winners of the school’s puppet contest were also announced during the lunches.

Kindergarten

1. Vada Bassett, Mrs. Gillquist’s class

2. Taylar Dufour, Mrs. Klun’s class

3. Karter Carlson, Mrs. Heath’s class

First grade

1. Preston Haley, Mrs. Meemken’s class

2. Reid Hamlin, Mrs. Funke’s class

3. Ainslee Hunter, Mrs. Meemken’s class

Second grade

1. Jaydon Eisenschenk, Mrs. Kelly Johnson’s class

2. Victoria Powell, Mrs. Reed’s class

3. Emerson Volner, Mrs. Jodi Johnson’s class

Third grade

1. Harper Kopp, Mrs. Pierce’s class

2. Anabelle Lattimore, Mrs. Kristen Johnson’s class

3. Aurorah Bennett, Mrs. Read-Slaughter’s class

Fourth grade

1. Madison Moran, Mrs. John’s class

2. Emma Earley, Mrs. Golden’s class

3. Julis Miletich, Mrs. Golden’s class