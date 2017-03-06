Donn Johnson, age 62 of Lindstrom, died tragically on February 22, 2017.

Donn was born in St. Croix Falls, WI, and raised on the family farm on Sunrise Lake. He graduated from Lindstrom High School in 1972 and went on to obtain an architectural degree before returning to the family farm. He married Deborah in 1980, and they raised their two children while running the family farm.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Donn is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Tressie; brother Sherwin; nephew Kyle.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughter Shannon, son Travis; grandchild Tanner; brother Wayne; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City, Minnesota, with the visitation one hour prior to service. Private family interment at Sunrise Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Survivor Resources of the Twin Cities, http://www.survivorresources.org.