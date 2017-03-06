Dorothy L. Tollberg, age 93 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Dorothy was born on February 8, 1924 at Almelund to parents, Fred and Agnes (Bloomquist) Sellman. She attended school in Almelund and graduated from North Branch High School in 1942. After her high school graduation Dorothy moved to Minneapolis and worked at the Donaldson’s Dept. Store and later she worked at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. She married Larry Tollberg on May 9, 1944 in Minneapolis. Dorothy loved cooking and baking as well as her time spent canning and gardening. She will be remembered as a very quiet and gentle lady who had a great love for her family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Larry; children Ken (Sharon) Tollberg of Chanhassen, Gary (Lynn) Tollberg of Shorewood and Janice (Dave) Speight of Blythewood, South Carolina; her sister, Marcella Peterson of Lindstrom; and her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Kost Free Church in Kost with Rev. Randy Ahlberg officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Sunday. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandstradfh.com.