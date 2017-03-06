Helen Margaret Anderson

Helen Anderson passed away peacefully Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City at the age of 81.

Helen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Eugene Anderson of Rock Creek; children, Brian (Judy) Anderson of Harris, Doug (Kathy) Anderson of Woodbury, Debra (Kurt) Wendorf of Sherman, Texas, Beth (Chuck) Ruud of Andover; siblings, Tom (Shirley) Blumhoefer of Pine City and Gerald (Virginia) Blumhoefer of Coon Rapids; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Genevieve Blumhoefer; son Tim Anderson; daughter Lisa Anderson; grandsons Nathan Anderson and Sam Anderson; sister Esther (Arnie) Knapp; brother Raymond Blumhoefer.

Monsignor Alexsander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Helen at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 15 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for Tuesday evening, March 14 from 5-8 p.m. with the Rosary at 7 p.m. at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the funeral Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at church. The interment will take place in the Pine Grove Cemetery with her grandchildren acting as casket bearers.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City – Swanson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com