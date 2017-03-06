Kurtiss “Kurt” Spencer Rike

, 1941 in Pine City to Forrest and Ruth (Wickstrom) Rike. Kurt lived on the family farm in Rock Creek with his older sister Sharon and younger brother Russell and sister Pam. He graduated from Rush City high school in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Althoff, on June 26, 1965. From this marriage three children were born: Martin, Michael, and Julie.

In his working years, Kurt worked at Land-O-Lakes in Pine City, Pine City Co-Op doing crop spraying and appliance repair and also worked with his brother in Rush City as a welder, and he then finished out his career working many years as an over the road truck driver, which he truly loved.

Kurt devoted much of his free time serving his community. In his early years, he was a Pine County deputy and EMT. He continued his devotion to his community as a volunteer Pine City fire fighter for over 23 years. His service did not end there; he was a volunteer MN Firearms Safety Instructor for over 30 years.

Kurt was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting on the family property and his many trips to Wyoming with family and friends hunting deer. He became a grandfather to Spencer, Megan, and Marisa Teich and he truly enjoyed their many visits and loved to spoil them rotten.

During his retirement, Kurt spent his time with his wife Sharon. He enjoyed watching westerns and outdoor/hunting shows, playing cards, doing small projects around the house, visiting with friends and family and playing with his grandchildren.

Kurt left us to join the Lord on March 2, 2017 at his home per his wishes.

Kurt is survived by his wife Sharon Rike of Pine City; children, Martin Rike and Michael Rike both of Pine City, Julie (Greg) Teich of Cambridge; grandchildren, Spencer, Megan and Marisa Teich; sister Pam (Gary) Pierson of Oakdale; brother-in-law Don Cummings of Braham; sister-in-law Betty Rike of Rush City; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Ruth (Wickstrom) Rike; siblings Sharon Cummings and Russell Rike.

Pastor Rob Spahr will officiate services for Kurt at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for Thursday evening from 4–8 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in the Birchwood Cemetery of Pine City.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com