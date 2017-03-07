Bud (Arthur) Martinson, 66, of Isle, formerly of Stacy, passed away suddenly March 7, 2017.

Bud loved his family, who will remember him for his fullness of life, his generosity, his roaring laugh and his “uplifting” hugs. He met and held his fourth great-grandchild one week before his untimely death. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent as much time hunting and fishing as he could. He was active in Pro-Life and faithfully attended the Pro-Life March every year. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Wahkon parish and served as financial secretary for many years.

Survived by wife of 49 years, Kathy (Linn); daughters Jamie (Tim) Whipps, Jenny (Mark) Blomquist, Jessica (Jason) Lofboom; grandchildren Zachary (Kellie) Whipps, Kelci (Jake) Zengerle, Abbigail Whipps, Kaylee Lofboom, Drew Blomquist, Seth Blomquist, Kaleb Lofboom, TJ Whipps, and Faith Blomquist; great-grandchildren Keegan, Peyton, Raelyn, and Colton; sisters Karen Dotseth and Kathy Bednar; sisters and brothers-in-law Matt, Marcus, Mike (Cheryl), Debi (Wilson), Pat (Gayle), Mary (Jeff); many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Pro Life Across America.

Funeral mass to be held at Sacred Heart Parish, Wahkon, MN Friday, March 10th at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service and luncheon to follow.