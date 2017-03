The Flyaways swim team competed at a Special Olympics meet at Centennial High School on Feb. 11. Members of the team include Abbie Spetzman, Alice Sandberg, Briana Bergeron, Carl Landherr, Christina Sandberg, Connor Benson, Dan Landherr, Danielle Bryngelson, Denise Weyhrauch, Emily Ward, Eva Lundblad, Josh Skordahl, Kara Sullivan, Katie Meskimen, Mary Landherr, Molly Sullivan, Samantha Frankson, Sarah Frankson and Tyrone Landherr.