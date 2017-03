Ian Johnson, son of Ken and Gerrianne Johnson of Taylors Falls, MN, and Caitlin Cifaldi, daughter of Bob and Becky Cifaldi of Cumberland, WI, are announcing their engagement.

Ian is an assistant project manager at Lake Country Builders in Excelsior, MN and Caitlin is a registered nurse at Marshfield Clinic Cancer Care Center in Eau Claire, WI.

A July 15th wedding will take place in Cumberland.