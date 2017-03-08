Man charged with four crimes in less than three weeks

A North St. Paul man experienced quite the string of bad luck recently when he was apprehended and subsequently charged with four crimes from three separate incidents in Chisago County in January.

Joseph Michael Jeanetta, 29, appeared in Chisago County District Court on charges of forgery, fifth-degree drug possession, aiding and abetting burglary and receiving stolen property Feb. 22, and his bail was set at $10,000, Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 8.

According to the first criminal complaint:

On Jan. 12, a Lakes Area Police sergeant was advised to contact a woman regarding some stolen checks. The woman had previously reported her vehicle had been stolen and her checkbook had been inside of the vehicle.

She said three of her checks had been used. She further explained that one check was used Jan. 9 at the Kwik Trip in Chisago City, written in the amount of $34.22.

On Jan. 13, the sergeant spoke with an assistant manager at Kwik Trip. The assistant manager was able to pull up the transaction and provided still images of the transaction from the surveillance video.

The sergeant viewed the images and immediately recognized the individual using the woman’s check as Jeanetta. Jeanetta was pumping gas into the woman’s stolen vehicle in the still images. Jeanetta purchased gasoline, food and cigarettes from the store.

According to the second complaint:

On Jan. 11, the same Lakes Area Police sergeant who had identified Jeanetta from the gas station surveillance video was on routine patrol when she heard radio traffic at approximately 6:40 p.m. that Polk County, Wisconsin, authorities were looking for a vehicle that had driven off from a gas station without paying in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

The sergeant saw a vehicle matching the description and with the same license plate number as the gas drive-off vehicle.

The sergeant located the vehicle in the Chisago Lakes Middle School parking lot and approached it. She saw a man walking from the vehicle. She told the man to stop. He complied.

The sergeant then called for assistance, as she could not see inside of the vehicle and was unsure if there were any other occupants. An officer arrived on scene to assist the sergeant and confirmed with a Polk County deputy that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen and was involved in a gas theft.

The sergeant attempted to make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located a variety of items: clothing, camera, a cellphone, a large metal bell, and a debit card. The officer photographed the vehicle and arranged for a tow truck.

The man was identified as Jeanetta. He said he never would have driven the vehicle if he knew it was stolen. Jeanetta confirmed the clothing, cellphone and bell were his.

The sergeant transported Jeanetta to the Chisago County Jail. At the jail, Jeanetta told the sergeant he swallowed a bunch of methamphetamine and was feeling light headed. He continued that he “swallowed a big rock,” likely 5 to 7 grams of methamphetamine. The sergeant then transported Jeanetta to the hospital to be medically cleared. The sergeant was told Jeanetta had to stay in the hospital for at least 16 to 24 hours.

The sergeant left Jeanetta in the care of hospital staff. She then returned to the Lakes Area Police Department and weighed and tested the suspected methamphetamine she found on Jeanetta. It had a total weight of 1.41 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the third criminal complaint:

On Jan. 27, a deputy with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol at about 9:51 a.m. in the 43000 block of Andee Court in Fish Lake Township. Earlier that morning, the deputy reviewed an email from a fellow deputy regarding a burglary report taken at an address in the area the previous evening.

There had been several items stolen from the residence, and witnesses reported they saw a Ford transit-style cargo van, white with bright orange colors on the side, at the residence earlier that day.

The deputy saw a white Ford transit van with bright orange colors on the side traveling westbound on County Road 10. This vehicle matched the description of the vehicle reported in the previous evening’s robbery.

The deputy began to follow the vehicle, and it pulled into the driveway of a home in the area. The deputy did not activate his vehicle’s squad lights and pulled over on to the side of Andee Avenue. He advised dispatch of the license plate number of the van. The driver exited the vehicle and walked around to the back of the van.

The deputy asked the man what he was doing and he said he was lost. Another man then opened the passenger door of the van. He was identified as Jeanetta.

The deputy asked if they needed assistance, and Jeanetta said they were looking for his girlfriend’s residence in North Branch. She was actually inside the van and later identified by the deputy.

The deputy noticed both men to be extremely nervous as they were speaking with him. He asked them Jeanetta’s girlfriend’s address to assist them in directions, and they said it was on Holm Avenue in North Branch. The deputy said that location was not close to where the van was parked.

At this time, the deputy was informed by dispatch that the vehicle was reported as a stolen van out of Brooklyn Park. Once learning that the vehicle was confirmed stolen, the deputy requested additional backup. After a few minutes, more deputies arrived on scene to assist in the investigation.

At that point, the deputy told Jeanetta to step out of the vehicle and walk backward towards him. Jeanetta was hand-cuffed and placed into the backseat of the deputy’s squad car. The deputy transported him to the Chisago County Jail.

On route, the deputy requested dispatch to contact the investigation division to respond. At the jail, in the booking area, Jeanetta told one of the jailers that he had swallowed some methamphetamine as well as some pills when he pulled into the driveway on Andee Avenue. An ambulance was called, and Jeanetta was transported to Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming. The deputy later spoke with an investigator who obtained a search warrant for the van and indicated items were located inside the van that had come from the residence where the burglary occurred.

Another investigator met with the deputy at the hospital where Jeanetta was admitted.

The investigator read Jeanetta his Miranda warning and Jeanetta stated he wished to speak with him.

Jeanetta said he drove the van both that day and the day before. On Jan. 26, Jeanetta admitted to being at the home on Andee Court as the lookout driver as others burglarized the residence. He said there were two identical U-Haul vans used to commit the burglary. He believes they were at the residence between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26. He said he was being paid to go back to the residence Jan. 27 and make sure there were no police in the area.

He said the people he worked with were upset with him that he left in the van without getting everything in the home. He admitted that law enforcement would find items in the van that were taken from the residence the day before. He said his girlfriend and the other man in the van had nothing to do with the burglary from the previous day. He was going to be dropping the two of them off at her home in North Branch later that day.