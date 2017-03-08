Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 31, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $181,600.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Dillon A. Orth and Tabitha Orth, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: 1st Trust Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

LENDER: 1st Trust Mortgage Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Chisago County Minnesota, Recorder on February 27, 2007 as Document No. A-481964

ASSIGNED TO: Wachovia Mortgage Corporation dated 01/31/2007 recorded on 07/27/2007 as Document No. A-488083

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. dated 11/12/2013 recorded on 12/05/2013 as Document No. A-564495

Federal National Mortgage Association dated 12/17/2014 recorded on 05/01/2015 as Document No. A577124

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust dated 05/26/2016 recorded on 08/10/2016 as Document No. A-590677

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 3, Block 4, Ashton North, City of Wyoming, Chisago County, Minnesota

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 26355 Galen Drive, Wyoming, MN 55092

PROPERTY I.D: 21.00399.00

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Three Hundred Twelve Thousand Twenty-Seven and 59/100 ($312,027.59)

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Chisago County Sheriff`s Office, 313 N. Main St., Rm 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 4, 2017, or the next business day if November 4, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 2, 107

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00142-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2017

660475