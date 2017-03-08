Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 14, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $168,920.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Terrance Edwards and Jody L Edwards, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lehman Brothers Bank, FSB, a Federal Savings Bank, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 29, 2004 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-438687

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: October 01, 2013

Recorded: October 02, 2013 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-562747

And assigned to: Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as successor trustee to Citibank, N.A. as Trustee to Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-23XS

Dated: December 18, 2014

Recorded: August 31, 2015 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A580853

And Corrective Assignment Recorded: February 22, 2017 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-596610

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100025440001910956

Lender or Broker: Lehman Brothers Bank, FSB, a Federal Savings Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address: 6187 Pecan St, North Branch, MN 55056-7603

Tax Parcel ID Number: 16.00459.80

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 2, Hiltunen Addition, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Chisago County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,832.41

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2017, or the next business day if October 20, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: March 03, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as successor trustee to Citibank, N.A. as Trustee to Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-23XS

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 031003F05

