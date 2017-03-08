NB girls exit with loss to Hermantown

Junior Savannah Linkert was the most proficient point-scorer for the Vikings in 2016-17.

The North Branch girls basketball team was eliminated from the Section 7AAA playoffs by Hermantown 52-36 on Feb. 28.

Including that season-ending defeat, the Vikings finished the 2016-17 campaign 7-20. Their Mississippi 8 record was 4-9, placing them in a three-way tie for seventh (with Princeton and Chisago Lakes) in the 10-team conference.

Junior Savannah Linkert led the team in scoring, with 10.5 points per game. Freshman Cianna Selbitschka was next with 9.4. Junior Jillayna Hoppe scored at a rate of 8.9. Hoppe and Linkert tied for overall points (232), but Linkert played in fewer games.

Junior Sam Pederson netted 168 points for a 6.7 per-game rate. Eighth-grader Katherine Carlson scored 140 (6.1).

With no seniors on the varsity roster, the Vikings will return the entirety of this year’s team in 2016-17.