Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING

6:00 P.M.

The Chisago County Board of Adjustment will meet in its regular public hearing session on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. They will also make a tour of the agenda items on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. departing from Public Works at 31325 Oasis Road, Center City, MN. The following are the agenda items of new business:

William Holt – Mr. Holt requests a variance to be exempted from the formal platting process in order to subdivide a tract of land for development. This is located in Chisago Lake Township, Section 31, T.34, R.20, on North Lakes Trail (PID #02.00648.10).

Benjamin Bryan – Mr. Bryan requests an after-the-fact variance to keep a building constructed without a building permit closer to the property line than the required setback. This is located in Sunrise Township, Sec.17, T.35, R.20, at 39529 Trulson Road (PID #09.00172.10).

