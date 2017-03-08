Notice of Public Hearings – CHISAGO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

7:00 P.M.

The Chisago County Planning Commission will meet in regular public hearing on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City. Planning Commission members will also tour the agenda items on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. departing from Chisago County Public Works, at 31325 Park Trail, Center City, MN. The following are the items of new business on the agenda:

Chris and Nicole Aronson – The Aronsons seek to amend the original conditions on their Interim Use Permit for a home occupation. This is located in Fish Lake Township, Whitetail Acres Plat 2, Lot 1, Block 1, at 2362 Crescent Rd. (PID #03.00173.68).

Isaiah Maring – Mr. Maring requests a Conditional Use Permit to operate an event/gathering venue at the Tim Maring property located in Fish Lake Township, Sec.10, T.36, R.22, at 2210 460th St. (PID #03.00128.00).

Scott Mell – Scott Mell requests an amendment to his Conditional Use Permit to add 12 additional campsites to his RV park in Nessel Township, Flickabirds, Lot 2, Block 1 (PID #06.00520.22)

Tara M. Guy

Assistant Zoning Director

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 8, 2017

