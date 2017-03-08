Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 13-PR-17-21

In Re: Estate of

Arliss R. Banta a/k/a

Arliss Rose Banta and

Arlis R. Banta,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 31, 2017 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at 313 N. Main St., Center City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated August 18, 2003, and for the appointment of David Banta, whose address is 5680 Hadley Ave., Apt 333, Oakdale, MN 55128, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated; March 3, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Lynn Olson

Judge of District Court

Kathleen Karnowski

Court Administrator

JENNINGS, DeWAN & ANDERSON, LLC

Daniel P. DeWan

MN# 22512

6338 Main Street

PO Box 8

North Branch, MN 55056

Telephone: 651-674-4437

Facsimile: 651-674-4438

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 8, 15, 2017

661318