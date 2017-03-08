Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 13-PR-17-22

In Re: Estate of Richard Wayne OConnell,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Erin M. Tauer, whose address is 1784 375th St., Taylors Falls, Minnesota 55084, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 2, 2017

Barbara Peterson

Registrar

Kathleen Karnowski

Court Administrator

Patrick B. Moore (MN# 252384)

Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P.A.

221 NW 2nd Ave.

Cambridge, Minnesota 55008

Telephone: (763) 689-4101

Facsimile: (763) 689-9794

[email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 8, 15, 2017

660764