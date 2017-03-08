Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CHISAGO
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 13-PR-17-22
In Re: Estate of Richard Wayne OConnell,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Erin M. Tauer, whose address is 1784 375th St., Taylors Falls, Minnesota 55084, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 2, 2017
Barbara Peterson
Registrar
Kathleen Karnowski
Court Administrator
Patrick B. Moore (MN# 252384)
Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P.A.
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, Minnesota 55008
Telephone: (763) 689-4101
Facsimile: (763) 689-9794
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the
ECM Post Review
March 8, 15, 2017
660764