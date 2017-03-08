Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:13-PR-17-20

Estate of

Cameron William Johnson, aka

Cameron W. Johnson,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Lori Bjork, whose address is P. O. Box 701, Wyoming, MN 55013 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 28, 2017

Barbara Peterson,

Registrar

Kathleen Karnowski,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Michele Loughrey

JOHNSON/TURNER LEGAL

56 East Broadway, Suite 206

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Attorney License No: 235295

Telephone: (651) 464-7292

FAX: (651) 464-7348

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 8, 15, 2017

660294