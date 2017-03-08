Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 13-PR-17-18

Estate of

Elizabeth Mac Pastohr,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated January 6, 2017, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given, that the Registrar has informally appointed Richard F. Gierke, whose address is 5280 250th Street, Forest Lake, MN 55025, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 23,2017

Barbara Peterson

Registrar

Kathleen Karnowski

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Robert H. Collins

Collins Law Office, P.A.

20 Lake Street North, Suite 202

Forest Lake, MN, 55025

Attorney License No: 0237644

Telephone: (651) 464-7400

FAX: (651) 464-1090

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 8, 15, 2017

658601