RC boys basketball seeded 7th in subsection tournament

Rush City seniors Dylan Groshens (3) and Braiden Hora (32) block an Onamia attempt on Feb. 27. (Photo by John Olson)



The Rush City boys basketball team has earned the No. 7 seed in the Section 6AA East subsection tournament after finishing its regular season run with eight wins and 14 losses and in fifth place in the Great River Conference standings.

St. Cloud Cathedral (22-4), the champions of the Granite Ridge Conference, earned the top spot in the Eastern bracket.

As the No. 7 seed, the Tigers will travel to No. 2 Milaca (13-10) for a first round game on March 9 beginning at 7 p.m. The Wolves have endured a mixed run of form lately, winning only five times in their last 12 tries. The Tigers, similarly, are 6-6 in the same span.

With a win, the Tigers would play either No. 6 Mora (5-19) or, more likely, No. 3 Pine City (15-6) on March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s University.

The Tigers closed out their regular season schedule with a big win and a close loss, both on the road last week. The Tigers bashed Onamia 79-41 on Monday, Feb. 27, and were edged 82-74 by Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday, March 2.