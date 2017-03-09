Boy Scout Troop learns about local government

< > From left: Ashton Heath, Gabe Nielsen, Austin Anderson, Josh O’Meara, Sam O’Meara, Zachary Monson, Jack Gilbert, Trent Kollman (Minnesota flag), Joe Van Den Heuvel, Paul Boelk (U.S. flag) and Corbyn Werhan.

North Branch Boy Scout Troop No. 411 attended the North Branch City Council meeting Feb. 28 to get a taste of local government proceedings, and they also made their presence known by presenting the colors and leading the council and those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance. North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy thanked the Scouts for attending the meeting.