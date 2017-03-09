Community & People

Boy Scout Troop learns about local government

From left: Ashton Heath, Gabe Nielsen, Austin Anderson, Josh O’Meara, Sam O’Meara, Zachary Monson, Jack Gilbert, Trent Kollman (Minnesota flag), Joe Van Den Heuvel, Paul Boelk (U.S. flag) and Corbyn Werhan. Here, Boy Scout Joseph Van Den Heuvel salutes the flag as he says the Pledge. Jack Gilbert shows his respect to the American flag. Photos by Derrick Knutson
North Branch Boy Scout Troop No. 411 attended the North Branch City Council meeting Feb. 28 to get a taste of local government proceedings, and they also made their presence known by presenting the colors and leading the council and those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance. North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy thanked the Scouts for attending the meeting.

