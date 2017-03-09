Woman caught with more than 40 grams of meth

A woman with a lengthy criminal record and a canceled license was pulled over by a police officer in North Branch Feb. 21. That officer found more than 40 grams of meth in her vehicle.

Kristi Owens, 46, of St. Paul, was charged in Chisago County District Court with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, a felony. She made her first court appearance Feb. 22. Unconditional bail was set at $50,000 and conditional bail was set at $2,000 with the conditions that she be placed on formal pretrial supervision, no use of controlled substances, random testing with a baseline urinary analysis upon release, and she can take prescribed medications only as prescribed, Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 21 at about 5:28 p.m., a North Branch Police Officer stopped a vehicle for license plate violations on Eighth Avenue in North Branch. The registered owner of the vehicle also had a driver’s license that was canceled, inimical to public safety.

The driver of the vehicle, Owens, admitted that she knew her license was canceled. She was placed under arrest. She was the only person in the vehicle, and the vehicle was parked in a fire tow away lane.

The officer called for a tow truck and began to inventory the interior of Owens’ vehicle. Inside the trunk was a purse. Inside the purse were the following items:

– A green leafy substance.

– A glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

– Multiple unused plastic baggies.

– A small scale.

– Four bags with a white, crystalized matter that appeared to be methamphetamine.

– Various bills and paperwork in Owens’ name.

The white substance tested positive for methamphetamine, a schedule 1 drug. There was over 40 grams of methamphetamine in the four bags.

Owens has a long criminal history, dating back to 1995. She has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a total of 49 offenses, including operating a vehicle under a controlled substance, theft of a motor vehicle, forgery, carrying a pistol without a permit and providing a false name to a police officer.