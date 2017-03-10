New NB city administrator attends first meeting

Photo by Derrick Knutson

Renae Fry, who was selected as North Branch City administrator after a seven-month search, attended her first North Branch City Council meeting Feb. 28, and she received a warm welcome from the council, staff and the public in attendance. Fry has experience as a county administrative coordinator in Sauk County, Wisconsin, and a background as an attorney, a dean, program director and faculty member at North Hennepin Community College, and she served the city of Columbus for 11 years as a council member. Prior to that, she was on the Town of Columbus Planning Commission.