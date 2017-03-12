Head-on crash results in fatality

One driver is dead as the result of a head-on crash that occurred around 3:21 p.m. yesterday on Interstate 35, near Harris.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol:

A Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. A Ford Fusion was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. The Chevy Equinox crashed head on with the Fusion in the middle of the two driving lanes. The Equinox came to rest in the right hand lane of traffic. The Fusion caught on fire after impact, coming to rest in the median. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

According to news reports, the wrong-way driver of the Equinox sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The interstate in the area was shut down for hours following the crash. The motorists involved in the accident have yet to be identified.