Deborah “Debbie” Ann Hansen

Deborah Ann Hansen, age 59, of Inver Grove Heights ended her fearless battle with cancer on March 6, 2017.

Debbie grew up in Rush City class of 1975 and worked 20 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield.

She loved her family and enjoyed traveling. Debbie touched many hearts with her kind spirit and fearless love of life.

Preceded in death by son Eric, sister Joan and grandparents Anna and Lester.

Survived by children Michael and Lynn Hansen grandchildren Clay Johnson and Emma Contreras and parents Betty and Lyle Simon.

Celebration of Life will take place Saturday March 25th, visitation at noon, service at 1 p.m. with luncheon to follow at Bradshaw in Stillwater 2800 Curve Crest Blvd.

LIVE FEARLESS