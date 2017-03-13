Fishermen, rescuer break through ice on Moody Lake

All three men survive

From the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

On March 5 at 5:22 p.m., the Chisago County Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting a person had gone through the ice on Moody Lake in south Chisago Lakes Township.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Chisago City Fire Department, Lindstrom Fire Department and Lakes Region EMS responded to the incident.

A Minnesota Conservation Officer was the first to arrive on scene to find two people had gone through the ice.

Skyllar Vujongyia, of St. Paul, was the first person who had gone through the ice. He was approximately 80-100 yards from shore. The second person, identified as Zachary Markgraf, of Scandia, was approximately 60-80 yard from shore.

Markgraf was passing by in his truck when he observed Vujongyia clinging to his fishing gear, submerged in water. Markgraf crawled toward him and, while attempting to throw a tow strap, broke through the ice. The conservation officer successfully threw a rescue rope device to Markgraf. The officer then also broke through the ice. Other first responders arrived on scene and were able to rescue all three parties without further incident.

Lakes Region EMS treated the conservation officer, Markgraf and Vujongyia for hypothermia. All three were in stable condition and transported to Fairview Wyoming Hospital for evaluation.