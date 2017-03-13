Ronald R. Amschler

Ronald Roy Amschler, age 71, of Cambridge, Minnesota passed away on March 8, 2017 at the Cambridge Medical Center after a long illness.

He was born on December 4, 1945 in Braham, Minnesota to parents Roy and Gladys (Peterson) Amschler. He was baptized and confirmed in Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark, Minnesota. He married Ilene Sederberg on August 28, 1965 and was drafted into the US Army in October of 1965.

Ron loved farming with his step-dad Harry Torell, fishing in the little lake below the barn, pitching for slow pitch softball teams around the area and having early morning breakfast at Denny’s in Coon Rapids with his buddies from his first job away from the farm in the 1960’s PIE Trucking

He is preceded in death by his father Roy Amschler, mother Gladys Torell and stepdad Harry Torell.

Ron is survived by his wife Ilene; daughter Cheryl Muellner; son Bradley (Jodi); daughter Deborah (Mike) Ruyman; six grandchildren John Muellner, Mathew and Lucas Amschler and Emily, Zach and Mabel Ruyman; and sister Linda Lindsay.

Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 Rush Point Drive, Stanchfield, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. A private interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch, Minnesota at a later date.

Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

