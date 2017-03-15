Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 138

NORTH BRANCH AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ATTENTION:

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

North Branch Area Public Schools is requesting proposals for school food service management services for the 2017-18 school year. The Food Service Management Company would provide management services according to requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education.

To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact: Paula Vaughn at (651) 674-1003 or at [email protected]

Food Service Management Companies may submit proposals to:

North Branch Area Public Schools

38705 Grand Avenue

North Branch, MN 55056

North Branch Area Public Schools reserves the right to reject any proposal for a sound, documented reason or to reject all proposals if there is an insufficient number of proposals.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for April 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Branch High School, 38175 Grand Avenue, North Branch, MN.

All proposals must be submitted on the forms provided no later than 2:00 p.m. on May 5, 2017. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to North Branch Area Public Schools and be clearly marked: Food Service Management Proposal.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 15, 22, 2017

662320