David Wm. Johnson, of Almelund, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. He was 75 years old.

David was born on November 8, 1941 at St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul to Carl Rudolph and Lorraine Anna Christine (Gustafson) Johnson. He was the second of seven children raised on the Johnson family farm northwest of Almelund. David was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund. During his teenage years he worked for several area farmers doing a variety of odd jobs and farm chores. David graduated from North Branch High School in 1959 where he enjoyed playing football and hanging out with the Amador Hillbillies.

After high school he spent his summers working as a cook on the Great Northern Railroad. David attended St. Cloud State University and also earned his pilot’s license. After a short time in St. Cloud he began work for small loan companies in Fergus Falls and Minneapolis, as well as First National Bank, St. Paul.

While in Minneapolis, David found himself pondering his most important life decision which would be to marry the woman of his dreams whom he attended youth group and church activities with during earlier years. On May 8, 1965, David married Joanne C. Halverson at Almelund Immanuel Lutheran Church. They lived in St. Paul for two years before purchasing their farm on Amador Hill. He and Joanne enjoyed their travels around the US, touching base in all the lower 48 states plus Alaska.

In March of 1968, David accepted a job as an Assessor for the County of Chisago where he was employed for 34 years before retiring in 2002. David also served on the Chisago Lakes Fire Insurance Board of Directors for 30 years. David was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served on the council and was a member of various committees.

David will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to family, his hard and fair work ethic, and the love he had for his farm and Amador Hill.

David is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph (Rudy) and Lorraine, brother Bruce, sister Lorna, brother-in-law Jacob (Rao) Rayapati, nephews Anand Rayapati and Kane Kinney.

David is survived by his loving wife Joanne of 51 years; two sons Charles (Tara), Peter (Christine); and five granddaughters Jessica, Mikayla, Abigail, Isabella and Annalina; three brothers Randolph, Dwight and Duane (Nancy); sister Karen Rayapati; brother-in-law Stephen Kinney; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund with Rev. Marla Amborn officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Sunday. Interment follows in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandstrandfh.com.