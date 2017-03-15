Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-105899

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 16, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $206,250.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Allen S Lange and Laura Lange, FKA Laura Klaas, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1001310-2050528767-0

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Mortgage Network, Inc.

SERVICER: Selene Finance LP

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 3, 2005, Chisago County Recorder, as Document Number A453809

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., Successor by merger to Bac Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP; Thereafter assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for BCAT 2016-17TT.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The East 330 Feet of the South 660 Feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 22 Township 34, Range 19

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 20280 Furuby Rd, Taylors Falls, MN 55084

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.00238.00

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$120,486.50

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

May 4, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May 4, 2018, or the next business day if May 4, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 9, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for BCAT 2016-17TT

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 15, 22, 29,

April 5, 12, 19, 2017

662965