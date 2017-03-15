Mother of county commissioner releases statement about crash

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol. Walker was wearing a seatbelt, and her vehicle’s airbag deployed.

Photo by Easton Green

Sue Sinna, the mother of District 1 Chisago County Commissioner Lora Walker, released a statement today in regards to her daughter’s condition and the crash that resulted in the death of a driver on Interstate 35 near Harris March 11.

“Many of you have heard that my daughter Lora Walker was in a car accident this past Saturday,” she wrote. On behalf of her husband Chris, son Shelby, brother Jeff and all our family members, we extend our sincere gratitude for your concern and prayers for Lora’s recovery. We are grateful to the first responders and for the excellent trauma care she continues to receive. Lora has had two surgeries and two more expected within a few days. We appreciate your continued prayers for Lora. We ask that you please keep the family of the other victim of this tragic accident in your prayers as well.”

At about 3:21 p.m. March 11, Walker was driving her Chevy Equinox northbound in the southbound lanes on I-35. Her vehicle crashed head on with a Ford Fusion around mile post 155. The Fusion burst into flames, and the driver of that vehicle died at the scene. Walker, who sustained critical injuries, was transported Regions Hospital in St. Paul after the crash. Lora Walker

State Patrol Lt. Tiffany Nielson said complete accident reconstructions can take about six months. She noted yesterday when the factors that led up to the crash are determined, that information will be released to the media.

The identity of the man who died in the crash will be released Saturday, according to the State Patrol.