NB boys eliminated by Grand Rapids

The North Branch boys basketball team saw a rough 2016-17 campaign reach its conclusion in the first round of the Section 7AAA tournament on March 8, when they were beaten by Grand Rapids 80-48.

The Vikings finished the season 5-22 overall and went winless in 13 tries in Mississippi 8 Conference play.

The Vikings have reason to believe they will see improved results next year because there is only one senior on this year’s roster. All of North Branch’s top contributors will return next year, including junior guard Dylan Ramberg, junior forward Dylan Marcussen, junior guard Brady Brodin, junior forward Dawson Linkert, junior forward Cam Irvin and sophomore center Zach Gazda.