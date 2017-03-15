RC boys ousted by Milaca

< > Braiden Hora (photo by John Olson)

The Rush City boys basketball team suffered a season-ending defeat at the hands of Milaca 78-63 in the first round of Section 6AA East play on March 9.

The Tigers finished the 2016-17 season with an overall record of 8-15. They earned a fifth-place finish in the Great River Conference, going 8-8 against league opponents.

With the end of the season comes the end of the high school careers of forward Braiden Hora, forward Dylan Groshens, guard Tyler Oscarson and forward Joe Van Alstine.

Key returners for next year include guards Zane Hahn, Derek Murphy and Sam Sybrant and forwards Brandon Guptill and Jake Scherer.