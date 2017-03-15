Relay for Life organizational meeting planned

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is holding its first Chisago County organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. New interested persons are strongly invited to come and learn about the plans for the big Relay occurring Sept. 30. There will also be a kickoff pancake breakfast April 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, plus a brand new event May 20 called “Bark for Life,” where people can bring their dogs and enjoy a morning walking their dogs while raising money to fight against cancer. Anyone with questions or who would like to help can connect with the project’s leaders: Martha Arnold, [email protected] , Tara Osborne, [email protected] , or Jill Behnke, [email protected] Find more information at www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn