School Board – (……CONTINUED) NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER ROOM 126

FEBRUARY 9, 2017

13. If the capital project levy authorization proposed in School District Question 3 is approved, a capital project referendum account shall be created as a separate account in the general fund of the school district. All proceeds from the capital project levy must be deposited in the capital project referendum account. Interest income attributable to the capital project referendum account must be credited to the capital project referendum account. Money in the capital project referendum account may be used only for the costs of acquisition and betterment of the approved projects. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.71, subdivision 8, the Board hereby determines and states that the funds approved by the voters for said authorization will only be used as authorized in Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.10, subdivision 14. The funds in the capital project referendum account may be accumulated and not be expended until sufficient funds are available, may be accumulated and not be expended until additional funds from a bond issue are available, or may be expended on an ongoing basis for approved project costs. Any funds remaining in the capital project referendum account that are not applied to the payment of the costs of the approved projects before their final completion shall be transferred to the school districts debt redemption fund.

14. The School District clerk shall make all Campaign Financial Reports required to be filed with the school district under Minnesota Statutes, Section 211A.02 available on the school districts website. The clerk must post the report on the school districts website as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days after the date of the receipt of the report. The school district must make a report available on the school districts website for four years from the date the report was posted to the website. The clerk must also provide the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board with a link to the section of the website where reports are made available.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Michaud.

On a roll call vote, the following voted in favor: Ekstrom, MacMillan, Pascavage, Goebel, Grovender, Michaud

and the following voted against: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

BOARD REQUESTS

No formal request for information.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. SEE (Schools for Equity in Education) Board Member MacMillan and Superintendent Henton reported on the January 20th SEE meeting that they attended.

B. Negotiations Board Member Ekstrom reported that at the mediation session on January 23rd a tentative agreement was reached with the union representing bus drivers. The union is sharing the details with its members and will hold a ratification vote later this month. It is anticipated that the agreement will come to the school board for ratification at the March school board meeting.

C. MSBA Report Board Member Ekstrom reported on the MSBA conference he attended in early January.

D. SCRED Report Board Member Grovender reported that the February SCRED Governing Board meeting was cancelled due to the weather. It was not rescheduled. The next meeting will be in May.

E. Staff Development Report Board Member Pascavage reported on the staff development meeting she attended on January 30th.

F. OPEB Committee Report None

G. Policy Committee Report Board Member Ekstrom reported that there will be a number of North Branch policies that will be eliminated at the March 9th board meeting.

DATES TO REMEMBER

A. February 23, 2017 School Board Work Session, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

B. March 9, 2017 Policy Committee Meeting, 4:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

C. March 9, 2017 Public Hearing, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

D. March 9, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting, 6:00 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

Adjournment

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 6:55 p.m.

Cathie Pascavage, Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 15, 2017

663230 & 663245

http://ecmpostreview.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/03/663245-1.pdf