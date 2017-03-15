School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD WORKING SESSION FEBRUARY 23, 2017

The School Board of Independent School District 138 met in a Working Session on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 126 at the North Branch Area Education Center.

Chair Ekstrom called the meeting to order.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.

Recognition:

In honor of School Board Recognition Week, Superintendent Henton recognized each school board member individually, acknowledging the sacrifice of public servants and thanking each of them for his/her dedication to local education.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan (arrived at 5:40 pm), Cathie Pascavage, Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, Mindy Michaud, and Superintendent Henton

Others in Attendance:

Bill Stickels III, Coleman McDonough, Glen Stevens, David Treichel, Lori Zimmerman, Becca Johnson, Brett Carlson, Kelly Detzler, Todd Tetzlaff, Christine Bortz, Jenel Korkowski, Samantha Hebzynski, Diane Solberg, Kevin Grote, Jennifer Joyal, Barb Swenson, Joanne Kreitz, Muffy Hejny, Stacy Fairbanks, Laura Yust, Cindy Wendorf, Brittany Anner, Sonja Mueller, Ian McWilliams, Lisa Nowak, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

Items Discussed

Budget Recommendation

Superintendent Deb Henton, Director of Finance and Human Resources Randi Johnson, and Community Relations Coordinator Patrick Tepoorten, gave a presentation on the budget recommendation. They discussed the districts plan to address the needed $1.7 million in budget adjustments for the 2017-18 school year. All budget-related documents, schedules, and input options can be found at the school districts 2017-18 budget information page at http://isd138.org/page/3238.

There will be a public hearing on March 9th at 5:30 pm to hear the budget recommendation. The school board will take action on the recommendation at the regular meeting following the public hearing. The school board will adopt the final budget prior to June 30, 2017.

Budget Boot Camp Highlights

Superintendent Henton reviewed the budget boot camp binder with the school board members which included many topics on the budget recommendation. The administrators talked about the topics and answered any questions the board members had.

Board Retreat

Chair Ekstrom mentioned that Bruce Miles will be contacting each board member regarding the school board retreat that will be held in April. He said that Bruce will be facilitating the retreat.

Adjournment

Chair Ekstrom adjourned the meeting at 7:37 pm.

Cathie Pascavage, Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 15, 2017

663260