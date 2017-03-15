School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

FEBRUARY 9, 2017

The Policy Committee met on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. in Room 118 at the North Branch Area Education Center.

Members in Attendance: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Cathie Pascavage, Superintendent Henton, Coleman McDonough, Pat Tepoorten, Randi Johnson, and Arle Chambers

Review of Meeting Norms

There were no questions on the meeting norms.

Policies Discussed

The following North Branch policies will be eliminated at the March 9th board meeting because they are either addressed in another policy or they no longer apply.

NB Policy 506.1 Age of Majority

NB Policy 1211 Adult Education

NB Policy 1221 Citizens Advisory Committees for the Board

NB Policy 3170 Budget as a Spending Plan

NB Policy 3292 Investing

NB Policy 3434 Periodic Audit

NB Policy 5135 Fees

NB Policy 6174 Summer School

NB Policy 6190 Credits and Grades for Transferring Students

NB Policy 6190.1 Credits and Grades for Transferring Students from Private Schools

NB Policy 8101 The School Board as a Team

NB Policy 8102 Corporate Powers of the Board

NB Policy 8210 Orienting New School Board Members

NB Policy 8255 School Board Development

NB Policy 9120 Operation of the Board as a Whole

NB Policy 9260 Duties of the Auditor

NB Policy 9310 Policy Appraisal Function

NB Policy 9366.1 Posting of Agenda

NB Policy 9400 District Meetings

Other

The Policy Committees next meeting will be held on March 9, 2017 at

4:30 p.m.

The meeting concluded at 5:03 p.m.

Cathie Pascavage, Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 15, 2017

663264