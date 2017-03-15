School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
FEBRUARY 9, 2017
The Policy Committee met on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. in Room 118 at the North Branch Area Education Center.
Members in Attendance: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Cathie Pascavage, Superintendent Henton, Coleman McDonough, Pat Tepoorten, Randi Johnson, and Arle Chambers
Review of Meeting Norms
There were no questions on the meeting norms.
Policies Discussed
The following North Branch policies will be eliminated at the March 9th board meeting because they are either addressed in another policy or they no longer apply.
NB Policy 506.1 Age of Majority
NB Policy 1211 Adult Education
NB Policy 1221 Citizens Advisory Committees for the Board
NB Policy 3170 Budget as a Spending Plan
NB Policy 3292 Investing
NB Policy 3434 Periodic Audit
NB Policy 5135 Fees
NB Policy 6174 Summer School
NB Policy 6190 Credits and Grades for Transferring Students
NB Policy 6190.1 Credits and Grades for Transferring Students from Private Schools
NB Policy 8101 The School Board as a Team
NB Policy 8102 Corporate Powers of the Board
NB Policy 8210 Orienting New School Board Members
NB Policy 8255 School Board Development
NB Policy 9120 Operation of the Board as a Whole
NB Policy 9260 Duties of the Auditor
NB Policy 9310 Policy Appraisal Function
NB Policy 9366.1 Posting of Agenda
NB Policy 9400 District Meetings
Other
The Policy Committees next meeting will be held on March 9, 2017 at
4:30 p.m.
The meeting concluded at 5:03 p.m.
Cathie Pascavage, Clerk
Published in the
ECM Post Review
March 15, 2017
663264