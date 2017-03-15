School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER ROOM 126

FEBRUARY 9, 2017

The School Board of Independent School District 138 met in regular session on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the North Branch Area Education Center Board Room.

Board Chair Ekstrom called the meeting to order.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Cathie Pascavage, Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, Mindy Michaud, and Superintendent Henton

Others in Attendance:

Denise Martin, Derrick Knutson, Lori Zimmerman, Brett Carlson, Todd Tetzlaff, Kelly Detzler, Glen Stevens, Coleman McDonough, Jim Swenson, Barb Swenson, Pam Newbauer, Scott Schraufnagel, Kirstin Perales, Kevin Grote, Diane Solberg, Jennifer Joyal, Lisa Moeller, Michelle Trunk, Lynn Wilzbacher, Charlie Johnson, Jennifer Van Dyke, Chad Van Dyke, Kent Wolf, Chris Sawyer, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

The Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.

Approval of Agenda:

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

Recognition:

Brett Carlson, Director of Community Education, presented Joan Audette and Kristin Mayne a certificate for going above and beyond to beautify the North Branch Area Education Center.

SUPERINTENDENTS REPORT

Middle School Principal Todd Tetzlaff introduced two middle school students, Hannah and Julia Vandyke, who spoke about the activities and events that the Middle School Student Council has been conducting.

Kent Wolf and Chris Sawyer from Ameresco, an energy solutions company, gave an update on the work that Ameresco has been doing at the school buildings, which include LED lighting upgrades, water conservation, building envelope, and building automation/controls upgrades.

Superintendent Henton gave a report on the progress the administration has made on the 2015-16 Strategic Plan. In 2015-16 NBAPS compiled over 88 action items related to Building on Success – Strategic Focus for 2013-18. Some of the highlights included BD3 full implementation (grades 5-12), STEM curriculum aligned K-12, math pilot, PBIS, balanced literacy, Begindergarten, and much more.

CONSENT ITEMS

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

A. Minutes of January 12, 2017 Organizational Meeting

B. Minutes of January 12, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting

C. Minutes of January 26, 2017 Work Session

D. Authorization of Payments, Transfers, and Investment Activity

2016A Bond Account Bank 06 $294,282.44

Accounts Payable, Bank 07 – $543,422.70

Auxiliary, Bank 12 – $18,159.19

Payroll, Bank 13 – $2,137,283.34

Scholarship, Bank 18 – $69,150.00

E. Personnel

1. Catherine Ziegler, retirement effective June 9, 2017, as Title I Teacher at Sunrise River Elementary School

2. Mary LaValle, leave request effective January 20, 2017 through February 24, 2017, as Media Clerk at Sunrise River Elementary School

3. Karen McCorkle, leave request effective February 13, 2017 through March 2, 2017, as Custodian at North Branch Area Education Center

4. Kelly Johnson, leave request effective May 22, 2017 through November 3, 2017, as Second Grade Teacher at Sunrise River Elementary School

5. Amy Murzyn, extension of leave request for the 2017-18 school year, as SPED Teacher at North Branch High School

6. Vicki Kristo, BA, Step 1, LTS for Andrea DeSmet from February 17, 2017 through May 11, 2017, as Third Grade Teacher at Sunrise River Elementary School

7. Kianna Luggar, employment effective February 1, 2017, as School Age Care Adult Assistant

8. Kayla Erickson, employment effective February 6, 2017, as School Age Care Adult Assistant

9. Wendi Shrock, leave request effective November 3, 2016 through March 3, 2017, as SPED Assistant at North Branch Middle School

10. 2016-17 Extra Curricular Spring Coach Positions

a. Steve Christensen, Class 2, Step 9, as Head Coach for Boys Baseball

b. Chad Carlson, Class 4, Step 2, as Assistant Coach for Boys Baseball

c. James Pope, Class 4, Step 5, as Assistant Coach for Boys Baseball

d. Brian Robelia, Class 2, Step 3, as Head Coach for Girls Softball

e. Katherine Crudo, Class 4, Step 2, as Assistant Coach for Girls Softball

f. Kandi Stragey, Class 4, Step 3, as Assistant Coach for Girls Softball

g. Brent Lundgren, Class 2, Step 1, as Head Coach for Boys Track and Field

h. Kathy Robatcek, Class 4, Step 7, as Assistant Coach for Track and Field

i. Adam Wilson, Class 4, Step 2, as Assistant Coach for Track and Field

j. Ryan Minke, Class 3, Step 5, as Head Coach for Boys Golf

k. Jerome Huselid, Class 3, Step 3, as Head Coach for Girls Golf

l. Joel Santjer, Class 3, Step 1, as Head Coach for Boys Tennis

m. Andy Spofford, Class 5, Step 1, as Assistant Coach for Boys Tennis

n. Sam Ferraro, Class 9, Step 3, as Weightroom Advisor

o. John Grund, Class 9, Step 10, as Coach for Adapted Bowling

p. Anna Geary, Class 6, Step 10, as Middle School Track Coach

q. Josh Reistad, Class 6, Step 3, as Middle School Track Coach

r. Kyle Kahl, Class 6, Step 5, as Middle School Baseball Coach

s. Jim VanEerden, Class 6, Step 3, as Middle School Baseball Coach

t. Greg Lien, Class 6, Step 10, as Middle School Softball Coach

F. Letter of Agreement Regarding Teacher Participation in Q-Comp Pilot Program

G. Acceptance of Donations

OPEN MIC

North Branch City Council Member Jim Swenson reported that he is now the liaison between the city and the school district. He talked about sharing services with the city and wants to build a good relationship with the school and city.

OLD BUSINESS

A. Approval of the Re-Nomination of Clerk and Treasurer Positions for 2017

Moved by Ekstrom, seconded by MacMillan and carried unanimously to rescind the motion from the January 12th Organizational Meeting regarding the Clerk position.

Motion by Ekstrom, seconded by MacMillan to nominate Cathie Pascavage as Clerk. After a call for more nominations and none being received, Cathie Pascavage was elected as Clerk unanimously.

Moved by Ekstrom, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to rescind the motion from the January 12th Organizational Meeting regarding the Treasurer position.

Motion by Grovender, seconded by MacMillan to nominate Mindy Michaud as Treasurer. After a call for more nominations and none being received, Mindy Michaud was elected as Treasurer unanimously.

B. Approval of the Reassigning of the Community Ed Representative

The school board reassigned Sarah Grovender as the Community Ed representative.

NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of Resolution Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefor

Member Pascavage introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFOR.

WHEREAS, the financial condition of the school district dictates that the school board must reduce expenditures immediately, and

WHEREAS, there has been a reduction in student enrollment, and,

WHEREAS, this reduction in expenditure and decrease in student enrollment must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and

WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions,

BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 138, as follows:

That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions to effectuate economies in the school district and reduce expenditures and, as a result of a reduction in enrollment, make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member MacMillan and upon vote being taken thereon, the following

voted in favor thereof: Ekstrom, MacMillan, Pascavage, Goebel, Grovender, Michaud

and the following voted against the same: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

B. Approval of 2016-17 American Indian Resolution

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the following resolution:

2016-17 PARENT COMMITTEE RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the North Branch Area Independent School District/Charter School # 138 provides an opportunity for all of its citizens to participate in district program communities, and

WHEREAS, the Indian Education Parent Committee of the North Branch Area

Independent School District/Charter School # 138 is the duly elected and established Parent Committee comprised of parents of children eligible to be enrolled in American Indian programs, secondary students, representatives from community groups, school administrators, and

WHEREAS, the Parent Committees current responsibilities are addressed in adopted by-laws and apply to programs specifically designed for American Indian learners implemented through Indian Education Program, and

WHEREAS, the Parent Committees responsibilities have been expanded to include involvement in and advisement of all educational programs, programs for elementary and secondary grades, special education programs and support services, and

WHEREAS, the Indian Education Parent Committee of North Branch Area Independent School District/Charter School did meet on February 1, 2017 to review, recommend and approve this Resolution, and

WHEREAS, the Parent Committee has found most of the Districts educational programs to be adequate in meeting the needs of American Indian students.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the Parent Committee of North Branch Area Public Schools does concur that the districts programs meet American Indian student needs.

In favor of Resolution Not in favor of Resolution X

Jackie Weissmann February 1, 2017

Chairperson

Indian Education Parent Committee

C. Approval of Resolution Relating to the Issuance of School Building Bonds, Approving a Capital Project Levy Authorization to Fund Technology, and Calling an Election Thereon

Member Goebel moved the adoption of the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, APPROVING A CAPITAL PROJECT LEVY AUTHORIZATION TO FUND TECHNOLOGY, AND CALLING AN ELECTION THEREON

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 138, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. (a) The board hereby finds and determines that it is necessary and expedient for the school district to borrow money in an aggregate amount not to exceed $59,225,000 and not to exceed any limitation upon the incurring of indebtedness which shall be applicable on the date or dates of the issuance of any bonds, for the purpose of providing funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the acquisition and installation of safety, security, technology and accessibility improvements, including security cameras, communication systems, bus radio systems and fire sprinkler systems; the completion of various partial roofing replacement and repair projects, mechanical system infrastructure upgrades, electrical system and lighting improvements, exterior envelope repairs and interior finish upgrades, outdoor facilities improvements and upgrades, kitchen and cafeteria improvements, high school auditorium improvements and upgrades; the acquisition of furniture for use in various school facilities; the construction of parking lot, driveway and site improvements; the completion of classroom updates to accommodate early learning programs; and the completion of other facility improvements. The question on the borrowing of funds for these purposes shall be School District Question 1 on the school district ballot at the special election held to authorize said borrowing.

(b) The board also finds and determines that it is necessary and expedient for the school district to borrow money in an aggregate amount not to exceed $10,940,000 and not to exceed any limitation upon the incurring of indebtedness which shall be applicable on the date or dates of the issuance of any bonds, for the purpose of providing funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of a two-station gymnasium addition and a new weight room at the high school facility, and the completion of gymnasium dehumidification/air quality improvements at the middle and high school facilities. The question on the borrowing of funds for these purposes shall be School District Question 2 on the school district ballot at the special election held to authorize said borrowing. The passage of said School District Ballot Question 2 shall be contingent upon the approval of School District Ballot Question 1 as described above and herein.

(c) The Board hereby determines and declares that it is necessary and expedient for the school district to submit a capital project levy authorization to fund technology to the voters for their approval. The proposed authorization will be in the amount of 3.203% times the net tax capacity of the school district, will raise approximately $500,000 for taxes payable in 2018, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten (10) years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded by the proposed capital project levy authorization during that time period is approximately $5,000,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds to increase technology access for students and staff through the acquisition, installation, replacement, support and maintenance of classroom technology, software, computers, student devices, improved technology systems, networks, infrastructure, and instructional technology, and for directly related training and personnel costs. The program will be commenced prior to May 15, 2022, which date is not more than five (5) years from the date of the special election authorizing the approval of the capital project levy. The question on the approval of the capital project levy authorization shall be School District Question 3 on the school district ballot at the special election held to approve said authorization.

2. The actions of the administration in consulting with the Minnesota Department of Education, causing a proposal to be prepared for submission on behalf of the board to the Commissioner of Education for the Commissioners Review and Comment and taking such other actions as necessary to comply with the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.71, as amended, are hereby ratified and approved in all respects. The actual holding of the special election on School District Ballot Question 1 or 2 specified above shall be contingent upon the receipt of a positive Review and Comment from the Commissioner of Education on the projects included on that question.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause the Commissioners Review and Comment to be published in the legal newspaper of the school district at least twenty (20) but not more than sixty (60) days prior to the date of the special election as specified in paragraph 3 of this resolution.

3. The ballot questions specified above shall be submitted to the qualified voters of the school district at a special election, which is hereby called and directed to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 oclock a.m. and 8:00 oclock p.m.

4. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the school district combined polling place and the precincts served by that polling place, as previously established and designated by school board resolution for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election, is hereby designated for this special election.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to prepare a notice to any voters who will be voting at the combined polling place for this special election. The notice must be sent by nonforwardable mail to every affected household in the school district with at least one registered voter. The notice must be mailed no later than fourteen (14) days before the date of the election. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor. The notice must include the following information: the date of the election, the hours of voting and the location of the voters polling place. This notice may be in the same form as the notice of special election to be published and posted.

5. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of said special election to be given to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, and to the Commissioner of Education, at least seventy-four (74) days prior to the date of said election. The notice shall specify the date of said special election and the title and language for each ballot question to be voted on at said special election.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days before the date of said special election.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least four (4) days before the date of said special election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted in the combined polling place on election day. The sample ballots shall not be printed on the same color paper as the official ballot.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be published in the official newspaper of the school district, for two (2) consecutive weeks with the last publication being at least one (1) week before the date of said election.

The notice of election so posted and published shall state each question to be submitted to the voters as set forth in the form of ballot below, and shall include information concerning each established precinct and polling place.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause the rules and instructions for use of the optical scan voting system to be posted in the combined polling place on election day.

6. The clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this special election.

7. The clerk is further authorized and directed to cause ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the following form, with such changes in form, color and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate an optical scan voting system:

Optical scan ballots must be printed in black ink on white material, except that marks to be read by the automatic tabulating equipment may be printed in another color ink. The name of the precinct and machine-readable identification must be printed on each ballot. Voting instructions must be printed at the top of the ballot on each side that includes ballot information. The instructions must include an illustration of the proper mark to be used to indicate a vote. Lines for initials of at least two election judges must be printed on one side of the ballot so that the judges initials are visible when the ballots are enclosed in a secrecy sleeve.

8. If the school district will be contracting to print the ballots for this special election, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to prepare instructions to the printer for layout of the ballot. Before a contract in excess of $1,000 is awarded for printing ballots, the printer, at the request of the election official, shall furnish, in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 204D.04, a sufficient bond, letter of credit or certified check acceptable to the clerk in an amount not less than $1,000 conditioned on printing the ballots in conformity with the Minnesota election law and the instructions delivered. The clerk shall set the amount of the bond, letter of credit, or certified check in an amount equal to the value of the purchase.

9. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to provide for testing of the optical scan voting system within fourteen (14) days prior to the election date. The clerk shall cause notice of the time and place of the test to be given at least two (2) days in advance by publishing the Notice of Testing once in the official newspaper and by causing the notice to be posted in the office of the County Auditor, the administrative offices of the school district, and the office of any other local election official conducting the test.

10. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of the location of the counting center or the places where the ballots will be counted to be published in the official newspaper at least once during the week preceding the week of the election and in the newspaper of widest circulation once on the day preceding the election, or once the week preceding the election if the newspaper is a weekly.

11. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 203B.121, the Board hereby establishes a ballot board to process, accept and reject absentee ballots at school district elections not held in conjunction with the state primary or state general election or that are conducted by a municipality on behalf of the school district and generally to carry out the duties of a ballot board as provided by Section 203B.121 and other applicable laws. The ballot board must consist of a sufficient number of election judges trained in the handling of absentee ballots. The ballot board may include deputy county auditors and deputy city clerks who have received training in the processing and counting of absentee ballots. The clerk or the clerks designee is hereby authorized and directed to appoint the members of the ballot board. The clerk or the clerks designee shall establish, maintain and update a roster of members appointed to and currently serving on the ballot board and shall report to the Board from time to time as to its status. Each member of the ballot board shall be paid reasonable compensation for services rendered during an election at the same rate as other election judges; provided, however, if a staff member is already being compensated for regular duties, additional compensation shall not be paid for ballot board duties performed during that staff members duty day.

12. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to begin assembling names of trained election judges to serve at the combined polling place during the special election. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast and submit the results to the school board for canvass in the manner provided for other school district elections. The election must be canvassed between the third and the tenth day following the election.

