Driver who died in I-35 crash identified

Gary Briskey

The man who died March 11 after his vehicle was struck head on by a wrong-way driver’s car on Interstate 35 near Harris has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as Gary Anthony Briskey, 62, of Gordon, Wisconsin.

Commissioner Lora Walker was driving her 2014 Chevy Equinox northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic that day when her vehicle collided with Briskey’s 2017 Ford Fusion. The Fusion burst into flames, and Briskey died at the scene.

Walker, who sustained critical injuries, was transported Regions Hospital in St. Paul after the crash. According to her mother, Sue Sinna, Walker underwent two surgeries yesterday.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for Lora,” Sinna wrote in a statement she sent to the Post Review. “We ask that you please keep the family of the other victim of this tragic accident in your prayers as well.”

According to Briskey’s obituary:

“Gary was very spiritual and dedicated to improving himself and making life better for others. He was a longtime member of the Catholic Churches in Minong and Gordon, and was also involved with the communities at the Vineyard Churches in Duluth. He also had a special affinity for Eagle Brook Church of Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

“Gary began his real estate career in 1981. He founded Lakewoods Real Estate in 1984 and eventually trained and mentored his three sons, who followed in his footsteps. Helping people through the real estate process in ‘God’s Country’ was a true joy for him. He also had a talent for home building. The relationships he formed in his career led to countless friendships, which he valued deeply.

“Gary’s passions were his spiritual and volunteering communities, Whitefish Lake, fitness, and music. Most of all he treasured spending time with his three sons.”

Briskey’s obituary further noted he was born in Minneapolis and graduated from Columbia Heights High School and Minneapolis Technical College.

State Patrol Lt. Tiffany Nielson said when the factors that led up to the crash are determined, that information will be released to the media.