Kwik Trip likely coming to North Branch next year

All of the gas stations and convenience stores in North Branch are on the west side of the County Road 30 and Highway 95 intersection. That could be changing soon.

In August 2016, a developer approached the North Branch Planning Commission with an idea for a mixed-use development on the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Highway 95. Having a Kwik Trip constructed in the area is the plan.

At the Jan. 10 North Branch City Council meeting, the council modified the zoning in the proposed area to be commercial, per the request of the applicant, but the issue was before the council again at its Feb. 28 meeting because the developer wanted more land.

The council unanimously approved that request, which means the entire parcel that was rezoned from medium-density residential and single-family residential to commercial is now 6.5 acres.

“What we have been told verbally is that it likely would be a 2018 build of the site, assuming all approvals,” North Branch Community Development Director Carla Vita said.