Richard “Dick” A. Steele

Dick Steele, age 62, formerly of North Branch, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2017.
He will be sadly missed by wife, Joan Kennedy; mother, Rosemary; brothers, Douglas (Lois), David (Kristi), Donald (Beth) and James (Misty); sister, Linda (Bill) Enge; son, Bryce (Shelly); stepchildren, Sarah, Bridgette and Joel Kennedy; grandchildren, Jackson and Addison; step-grandchildren, Brandon Colvin, Lillianna Hess, Jake and Grace Hastings.
Preceded in death by father, Alexander.
Memorial service Sunday, March 26, 2017, 3 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 2 p.m.

