The Post Review welcomes new reporter Noelle Olson

My name is Noelle Olson and I am a new reporter for the Isanti County News and the Post Review. I am a writer who believes in the power of a good story.

I will mainly be covering Rush City Council meetings, Rush City School Board meetings, news and feature stories, along with community events.

I was born in Minneapolis, and when I was in elementary school my parents decided to leave the big city and move to the suburb of Maple Grove. My passion for writing began when I was the sports editor for my high school newspaper at Osseo Senior High School.

I graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a creative writing minor. I lived in Ohio for five years and was a substitute teacher at Medina City Schools. In 2004, I moved to Isanti, and I now live on the Rum River.

I co-owned a business that offered a per diem calculator and a tax service for pilots and flight attendants. Recently, I decided to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a journalist. In December, I received my master’s degree in new media journalism from Full Sail University.

I have three children, Lukas, Kaitlin and Zachary, whom I have had the pleasure of watching grow into incredible young adults. I enjoy spending time with my family at our cabin in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. It is a great place to relax while taking a pontoon ride around the lake on a warm summer evening. The fishing on the lake is excellent for largemouth bass, and the sunfish are the steak of the lake.

I enjoy fishing, golfing and attending concerts. I am an avid Minnesota Vikings, Wild and Twins fan. I enjoy meeting new people and am excited for the opportunity to work with the team at the Isanti County News and the Post Review.

I wanted to become a journalist because I believe in the old journalism cliché: There are at least three sides to every story: one side, the other side and the truth.

Feel free to contact me if you have any story ideas or comments. You can reach me at 763-691-6010 or you can email me at [email protected]