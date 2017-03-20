Amundson completes basic training

Amundson

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gina L. Amundson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Amundson is the daughter of Ginger A. and Paul T. Amundson, and sister of Jon P. Amundson, and Jolene J. Amundson, all of North Branch.

She is a 2013 graduate of North Branch Area High School, North Branch.