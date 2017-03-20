Clifford Gordon Olson was born on January 31, 1934 in Rock Creek, Minnesota to William and Jennie (Dahlstrom) Olson. He grew up on the family farm in Rock Creek. Cliff enjoyed a large family of five brothers and one sister with many good memories made working together on the farm. Cliff attended school in Rock Creek until eighth grade and then left school to help on the farm as was the custom in that day.

On October 21, 1955, Cliff married Arlene Lundberg and they soon started their own family with the birth of a baby girl; making their home in Rush City.

Cliff’s career included working on an ore boat in Duluth, MN. He also worked as a truck driver for McDonald Distributing in Rush City. Later he supported his family with a truck driving position at Fairway Foods in Northfield, MN. During this time Cliff and Arlene added to their family a son and a daughter. The family enjoyed raising animals on their small hobby farm and enjoyed camping with family and extended family, fishing and hunting. Cliff also enjoyed many potluck picnics with the extended family.

Cliff and Arlene lived in Cannon Falls, Minnesota for a brief period while he was employed by Fairway Foods in Northfield. They built their dream home in Rush City when he retired. Arlene passed away August 1992. He had met Ruth Merriman, a long time family friend at a family picnic a few years later. They then enjoyed many years traveling together in their motor home which included trips to Alaska, Texas and Arizona among other places. They also enjoyed getting to know Cliff’s grandchildren. Cliff loved living in the country as well as country music. He enjoyed nature, woodworking, lawn work and “tinkering” in his garage.

Clifford died Saturday, March 18, 2017 after a courageous battle with a long illness.

Cliff was a friend to all and had a great sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by his three children, four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Cliff is survived by his friend Ruth Merriman of Oregon; children Kathy (Scott) Horsman of New Richmond, Wisconsin, Robert (Shannon) Olson of Northfield, Jean Olson (Terry Brezany) of St. Paul; grandchildren: Matthew Olson, Ally Olson, Rebecca (Peter) Yager, Brittany Benson; sister LaDez Pangerl of Rock Creek; brother Ron (Jan) Olson of Pine City; sisters-in-law Gladys Haugrud of Cambridge and Sharon Olson of Rock Creek; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Arlene; parents William and Jennie Olson; brothers Dale (Shirley) Olson, Harold Olson, Chuck (Elaine) Olson, Ken (Delores) Olson; and brother-in-law Bernard Pangerl.

Memorials preferred to: Fairview Hospice, 11725 Stinson Avenue, Chisago City, MN 55013

Memorial services for Cliff: 11 AM; Monday, (3/27) at Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City, Minnesota. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery of Rush City. A funeral luncheon will be provided by the WELCA ladies at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com